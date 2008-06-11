We Are Reminded Of The Existence Of Infamous For The PS3

Ohhh. Infamous! For the PS3! It was announced a year ago, then promptly forgotten, because as much good will as I have towards Sucker Punch (Sly Cooper), the thought of another current-gen action game set in another current-gen world of ruins and muted colours just leaves me feeling...grey. Particularly when the story sounds like Ex Machina, only without the snappy business suits. Still, that's me being terribly judgemental based on naught but a piece of art and some setting details: the full details on the game, to be revealed in the next Game Informer, may see me doing a complete 180 on the subject!

July Issue Revealed! [Game Informer]