The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

We Are Reminded Of The Existence Of Infamous For The PS3

Ohhh. Infamous! For the PS3! It was announced a year ago, then promptly forgotten, because as much good will as I have towards Sucker Punch (Sly Cooper), the thought of another current-gen action game set in another current-gen world of ruins and muted colours just leaves me feeling...grey. Particularly when the story sounds like Ex Machina, only without the snappy business suits. Still, that's me being terribly judgemental based on naught but a piece of art and some setting details: the full details on the game, to be revealed in the next Game Informer, may see me doing a complete 180 on the subject!

July Issue Revealed! [Game Informer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles