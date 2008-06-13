Wii Nearly Overtakes Xbox 360 U.S. Install Base After Strong May Sales

The NPD Group has released hardware sales figures for the month of May, a month that saw Nintendo continue to dominate the competition with over 675,000 Wiis sold in the United States. That may be a drop from the previous month, but Nintendo DS sales more than made up for it.

While Grand Theft Auto IV continued to sell well, it didn't do anything to help hardware sales, as the Xbox 360 was down month to month and placed behind the PlayStation 3, which saw a small bump. PlayStation 2 data was not provided.

Wii - 675,100

Nintendo DS - 452,600

PlayStation 3 - 208,700

Xbox 360 - 186,600

PSP - 182,300

According to NPD data, the Wii install base in the U.S. is at about 10.2 million, nearly tying the Xbox 360's 10.27 million install base. Microsoft's looks like it'll be enjoying second place in the U.S. of A. when June's hardware numbers come in.

Total hardware sales amounted to $AU 457.62 million, a 34% increase over May of 2007. That monthly figure makes the total hardware take for the year an impressive $AU 2.42 billion.

The Wii and Nintendo DS enjoy their fourth month in a row in the top two spots, as NPD analyst Anita Frazier points out. She adds that "The continued success of GTA IV is not translating into big hardware sales for either the PS3 or the 360 but there may yet to be a lift in June due to.gift-giving for Father's Day and Graduations".

I know one thing I'm certainly not getting my dad for Father's Day and it's GTA IV!

Thanks to the NPD Group for providing us with monthly sales.