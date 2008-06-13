The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wii Nearly Overtakes Xbox 360 U.S. Install Base After Strong May Sales

The NPD Group has released hardware sales figures for the month of May, a month that saw Nintendo continue to dominate the competition with over 675,000 Wiis sold in the United States. That may be a drop from the previous month, but Nintendo DS sales more than made up for it.

While Grand Theft Auto IV continued to sell well, it didn't do anything to help hardware sales, as the Xbox 360 was down month to month and placed behind the PlayStation 3, which saw a small bump. PlayStation 2 data was not provided.

  • Wii - 675,100
  • Nintendo DS - 452,600
  • PlayStation 3 - 208,700
  • Xbox 360 - 186,600
  • PSP - 182,300

According to NPD data, the Wii install base in the U.S. is at about 10.2 million, nearly tying the Xbox 360's 10.27 million install base. Microsoft's looks like it'll be enjoying second place in the U.S. of A. when June's hardware numbers come in.

Total hardware sales amounted to $AU 457.62 million, a 34% increase over May of 2007. That monthly figure makes the total hardware take for the year an impressive $AU 2.42 billion.

The Wii and Nintendo DS enjoy their fourth month in a row in the top two spots, as NPD analyst Anita Frazier points out. She adds that "The continued success of GTA IV is not translating into big hardware sales for either the PS3 or the 360 but there may yet to be a lift in June due to.gift-giving for Father's Day and Graduations".

I know one thing I'm certainly not getting my dad for Father's Day and it's GTA IV!

Thanks to the NPD Group for providing us with monthly sales.

Comments

  • Trent Guest

    Looks like, almost everyone who wants an Xbox has one and demand is in decline. That, and RRoD has scared off the fence sitters.

    0
  • WiiWinz Guest

    Microsoft talk about Wii-60, but I think the reality will be more like PS-Wii.

    Meanwhile M$ will be left out in the rain.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles