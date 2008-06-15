XBLA's Delisting Policy? Developers' Perspective

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GamerBytes, the new blog in the Game Developer/Gamasutra/GameSetWatch line up, chatted with some developers to get their opinions on the XBLA delisting issue. The little three parter is a nice look at a couple of view points. Unsurprisingly, opinions are mixed — some are staunchly opposed, while some (like the cofounder of Merscom, Buku Sudoku developer) think it's a fabulous idea:

I support this policy. I think it is important to maintain a consistent level of quality and if a game is not hitting these targets (which are not that rigorous) they aren't giving the gamer a good experience ....

I always believe in quality over quantity and I think the Microsoft policy is a good move in this direction. I understand how some developers feel they might end up wasting their effort, but I think if they make a REAL effort these hurdles should be a piece of cake.

Of course, there are some excellent points made against the plan — like the fact that even "low" revenues can mean a lot to small indie developers — but we'll see how this all shakes out in the wash.

XBLA Delisting - Developer Response (parts 1, 2, and 3) [GamerBytes]

