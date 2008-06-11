Xbox 360 Credit Card Rarer, Better Than Diner's Club

Charge your MS points to this and watch time and space tear themselves apart. As part of their ongoing attempts to convince Indians to part with their cash and embrace the 360, Microsoft have teamed up with local bank ICICI to offer the Xbox 360 Visa card. Besides giving fanboys the chance to show their fanboy colours to...shop assistants and waiters, it actually seems a pretty sweet deal, since signing up for the card entitles you to 360-related discounts, like discounts on games and peripherals, including 10% off controllers and 15% off...Kameo.

Xbox 360 Credit Card [Redington, via Siliconera]