Xbox 360 Unreal Tournament 3 Ships July 7

Midway said that Unreal Tournament 3for Xbox 360 is shipping on July 7th. As we just reported, it comes with a video preview of Gears of War 2, and the announcement says it's all new "never before seen" footage, with Cliff Blezinski and producer Rod Ferguson.

The content exclusive to the Xbox 360 version is comprised of five maps, two new characters and the previously-released DLC. It's also got splitscreen. Full announcement after the jump!

Midway and Epic Games Announce Unreal Tournament 3 to Ship July 7, 2008

Xbox 360 Version of Highly Anticipated and Award-Winning Franchise has New Features, Exclusive Content and Gears of War 2 Multiplayer Video.

CHICAGO—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Midway Games Inc. (NYSE:MWY), a leading interactive entertainment software publisher and developer, and world renowned developer Epic Games, today announced Unreal Tournament 3, for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, is scheduled to ship globally on July 7, 2008, with several new features including split screen, five exclusive maps and two all-new characters, as well as all previously released downloadable content. Unreal Tournament 3, the award-winning first-person-shooter, is currently available for the PC and PLAYSTATION®3 system.

In addition, the game will feature an exclusive video preview of Gears of War 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the 4.7-million-unit selling blockbuster third-person action game. The exclusive video content will include never-before-seen footage of the game's multiplayer modes featuring new maps, new modes, new weapons and new gameplay elements. The video is narrated by design director, Cliff Bleszinski, and producer, Rod Fergusson.

"Unreal Tournament 3 for the Xbox 360 will deliver fans the award-winning gameplay of UT3, complete with exciting exclusive content that will make it a must-have title for the Xbox 360," said Mona Hamilton, vice president of marketing, Midway Home Entertainment.

"We're very excited to be shipping Unreal Tournament 3 for Xbox 360," said Mark Rein, vice president of Epic Games, Inc. "This is a great title and, with two-player split screen support and some very cool new content, Xbox 360 players should be thrilled with this fantastic version of the game."

About Unreal Tournament 3

Unreal Tournament 3, the world's premier PC first-person shooter, will make its debut on the Xbox 360®. Unreal Tournament 3 unleashes the full power of Unreal Engine 3, taking graphics, gameplay and challenge to a whole new level. Players engage in intense battles with other human players online, or against Unreal artificial intelligence that sets the industry standard. With the most powerful futuristic weapons and vehicles available, this is FPS action at its best!

Unreal Tournament 3 is rated "M" for mature by the ESRB.