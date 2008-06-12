The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Xbox Live Originals: Spyro And Guilty Gear

Two more titles join the growing stable of original Xbox titles available for download on your Xbox 360 next week as The Legend of Spyro: A New Beginning and Guilty Gear XX #Reload join the Xbox Live Originals program.

Guilty Gear XX #Reload is the re-release of Guilty Gear XX, the third installment of Arc System Works' 2D fighting franchise, modified to further balance high-level play.

The Legend of Spyro: A New Beginning is the first game in the Legend of Spryo trilogy, rebooting the series with more action based gameplay than its predecessors.

Both titles will be available on Monday for 1200 Microsoft points a pop.

And the next two Xbox Original titles are... [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

