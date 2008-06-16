And now, the last of the leaked MS/Acti news items for the day. Included in Intellisponse's marketing/survey data was some information on Microsoft's User Generated Games program, which is what they were calling the service we know better as "Community Games On LIVE". The material says that it's a "new destination" for Xbox Live customers, offering "hundreds" of inexpensive games. Buying one "looks and feels just like buying anything else from Xbox Live", but most importantly, will be "most likely less expensive" than the "typical Xbox Live game". Hrm. If Microsoft wrote/approved that, it's a peculiar choice of words. For user-generated content on shoestring budgets (if a budget at all), shouldn't they be "definitely less expensive"?
XNA Games 'Most Likely Less Expensive' Than XBLA Ones
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink