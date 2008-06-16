XNA Games 'Most Likely Less Expensive' Than XBLA Ones

And now, the last of the leaked MS/Acti news items for the day. Included in Intellisponse's marketing/survey data was some information on Microsoft's User Generated Games program, which is what they were calling the service we know better as "Community Games On LIVE". The material says that it's a "new destination" for Xbox Live customers, offering "hundreds" of inexpensive games. Buying one "looks and feels just like buying anything else from Xbox Live", but most importantly, will be "most likely less expensive" than the "typical Xbox Live game". Hrm. If Microsoft wrote/approved that, it's a peculiar choice of words. For user-generated content on shoestring budgets (if a budget at all), shouldn't they be "definitely less expensive"?