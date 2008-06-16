You Don't Know Jack Probably Announced For The Wii

Yes, more Intellisponse leakage! Another game mentioned that we (or at least I) hadn't yet heard of was a new version of You Don't Know Jack. For the Wii. Not much more to add than that, other than this is a very good idea, and it's baffling why it's taken this long in the console's lifespan for someone to come up with it. No word on a release date or developer/publisher (going off the other leaks, though, we'll presume it's Activision), but they do mention a $AU 42.58 price-point.