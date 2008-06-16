The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You Don't Know Jack Probably Announced For The Wii

Yes, more Intellisponse leakage! Another game mentioned that we (or at least I) hadn't yet heard of was a new version of You Don't Know Jack. For the Wii. Not much more to add than that, other than this is a very good idea, and it's baffling why it's taken this long in the console's lifespan for someone to come up with it. No word on a release date or developer/publisher (going off the other leaks, though, we'll presume it's Activision), but they do mention a $AU 42.58 price-point.

  • nano Guest

    Man i loved this game way back when. Haven't played it since, will be awesome to play again.

    0

