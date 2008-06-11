You Got Konami Code In My Google Reader

Any of you use Google Reader for your RSS needs? I do. Mostly because I can access it from any PC, and it's super-easy to use. Anyway, enough of the free advertising! Seems somebody at Google HQ is a fan of the ol' Konami code, because it's been found that if you open up your Google Reader and punch in the code on your keyboard (with arrow keys for direction), you'll get a neat - if tough on the eyes - little treat.

