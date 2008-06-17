The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Zoë Mode Revealed As Rock Revolution Dev

Konami's answer to Rock Band - Rock Revolution - is being developed by a playful blonde girl sticking out her tongue. Brighton's Zoë Mode studio have been announced as the developers behind the latest ensemble rhythm game, set to go up against Rock Band and Guitar Hero: World Tour in an all-out battle for the space in your living room reserved for plastic instruments.

Formerly Kuju Brighton, Zoë Mode has been responsible for several rhythm-action games over the past few years, including Dancing with the Stars and Singstar, in collaboration with Sony London Studio. The cheeky blonde's official website also indicates that they are working on five unannounced music and party games on top of Konami's Rock Revolution. That's one busy cute blonde right there.

Zoë Mode to develop Rock Revolution [GI.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles