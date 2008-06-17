Zoë Mode Revealed As Rock Revolution Dev

Konami's answer to Rock Band - Rock Revolution - is being developed by a playful blonde girl sticking out her tongue. Brighton's Zoë Mode studio have been announced as the developers behind the latest ensemble rhythm game, set to go up against Rock Band and Guitar Hero: World Tour in an all-out battle for the space in your living room reserved for plastic instruments.

Formerly Kuju Brighton, Zoë Mode has been responsible for several rhythm-action games over the past few years, including Dancing with the Stars and Singstar, in collaboration with Sony London Studio. The cheeky blonde's official website also indicates that they are working on five unannounced music and party games on top of Konami's Rock Revolution. That's one busy cute blonde right there.

Zoë Mode to develop Rock Revolution [GI.biz]