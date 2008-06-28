A Blurry Screen From Diablo III

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Diablo III lead designer Jay Wilson took the stage at the Blizzard Worldwide Invitational 2008 to treat fans to a first look at the gameplay in the title, and while I will leave details to our embedded reporter Lesley Smith, who will be giving you the full skinny on the announcement shortly, I couldn't help but post this blurry screen captured from the live stream of the event.

Mmmmm, it's like coming home, isn't it?

