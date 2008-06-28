A Blurry Screen From Diablo III

Diablo III lead designer Jay Wilson took the stage at the Blizzard Worldwide Invitational 2008 to treat fans to a first look at the gameplay in the title, and while I will leave details to our embedded reporter Lesley Smith, who will be giving you the full skinny on the announcement shortly, I couldn't help but post this blurry screen captured from the live stream of the event.
Mmmmm, it's like coming home, isn't it?
