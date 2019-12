Announced earlier tonight at the Microsoft Japan RPG press event, here's a better look at the Japan-only Tales of Vesperia hardware bundle that'll go on sale on August 20. To recap, it includes: Tales of Vesperia (the game), a Tales faceplate, a copy of the game's script and a 20GB 360. All that can be yours if you live in Japan and can be parted with ¥37,800 ($AU 373.23). Box art is above, click through for what's in the box.

Xbox 360 ???? ?? ?????? ?????????????????? [Famitsu]