A Serious, Permanent Metal Gear Solid 3 Fan

Kotaku reader and Philadelphian "daeeatsall" is not what you might call a "casual" fan of Metal Gear. This pair of Metal Gear Solid 3-inspired tattoos that have effectively eliminated him from the regular workforce are a testament to that, with a "Zombie" facepainted Snake on his right and an Eva on his left. We'll just sit back and admire tattoo artist Bird's work on his hands, keeping our opinions to ourselves. We'd hate for any misconstrued words to be misinterpreted and to be on the receiving end of those meaty fists. Yikes!

