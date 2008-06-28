A Week In Comments (Can't Wait For Next Monday!)

Connecticut Senator Searching For "Rape Scene" In GTA IV
Comment by: Nobuyuki
Nominated by: Kokatu
Oh man, you guys totally missed the rape scene. You get like a million points for it too.
Connecticut Senator Searching For "Rape Scene" In GTA IV
Comment by: Nobuyuki
Nominated by: Kokatu
Oh man, you guys totally missed the rape scene. You get like a million points for it too.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink