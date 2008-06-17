Aaron Greenberg: Ladies Man

It's Kotaku After Dark. Time to set the mood. This should about do it! You may normally know him as Microsoft's Director of Product Management for Xbox 360 and Xbox Live, but tonight (well, at GDC, but oldies can still be goodies), no. No, tonight, Aaron Greenberg's playing the P.I.M.P. with a couple of Penthouse Pets, discussing the kinda shit he likes to get up to in the hot-tub. Yes, really. Sadly the vid's not embeddable, so you'll have to hit the link.
In Bed With The Pets: Aaron Greenberg, Part II [Das Gamer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink