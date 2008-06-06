Activision Announces Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli

Activision and System 3 are teaming up to launch Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli later this summer for the DS, Playstation 2, Playstation 3 and Wii.

The sim racer will include more than 15 international racing circuits, multiple gameplay modes and support up to 16 players in a series of challenges that include circuits and hill climbs.

The developers also say that downloadable content will be "continually released" for the game, including official team and car rosters which can be updated at the state of each season to reflect real-world lineups. They also plan to release downloadable cars, tracks and customisation options on a monthly basis.

The game will be shown off to the public at the Montreal Grand Prix from June 6th to 8th in playable kiosks located in the event's Fan Zone.

System 3 and Activision Set to Unleash Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli for PLAYSTATION®3 system, PlayStation®2 system, Wii™, and Nintendo DS™

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 4, 2008 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today that it has signed a distribution deal with System 3 which will see the world's largest third-party publisher release the forthcoming Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli throughout North America. Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli will hit shelves late summer 2008 for PLAYSTATION®3 and PlayStation®2 computer entertainment systems, Wii™, and Nintendo DS™.

"Without a doubt, this is the defining Ferrari experience for video games," said Mark Cale, CEO at System 3. "It has been a collaboration with professionals on every level and we've truly captured the power, beauty, and excitement that is the Ferrari Challenge Series. This excitement is taken to a whole new level with the partnership of Activision's power within the North American marketplace."

"For the last sixty years Ferrari has been synonymous with precision, performance and elegant design, so expectations for the game will be high from auto enthusiasts and racing game fans alike," said Dave Oxford, Activision Publishing. "Everyone involved in Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli has been dedicated to ensuring this product over-delivers on the experience of this legendary brand."

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli is a visual powerhouse with a racing style that is fast and accessible, yet the feel is more "sim" than arcade. It includes over 15 international racing circuits along with multiple gameplay modes such as Ferrari Challenge Seasons, Time Trial, Quick Race, and Endurance. Racing can be taken online with up to 16 players in a variety of challenges including circuits, hill climbs, and more.

Downloadable content will be continually released for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli community, and the official team and car rosters can be updated at the start of each season to reflect real-world lineups. Moreover, downloadable cars, tracks and customisation options will be made available on a monthly basis to keep ravenous Ferrari fans satisfied.

System 3 and Activision will showcase Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli on PLAYSTATION®3 to the public for the first time at the Montreal Grand Prix from June 6th - 8th, 2008. There will be playable kiosks open to the all attendees in the Fan Zone.