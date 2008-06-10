Activision Sets A Date, Picks A Name

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Activision's merger with Vivendi is up for final shareholder vote on July 8th, the company revealed today through an SEC filing. Not only are shareholders asked to approve the merger, but they're also considering several proposals up for vote.

Most of these are related to certain stock issuances, but two stick out from a different filing - stockholders may approve limiting Vivendi on some of the kinds of business it can engage in, firstly. And secondly, the shareholders will be considering the newly-formed company's name.

Up for approval? The official moniker "Activision Blizzard".

