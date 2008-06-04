Afrika Out This August, To Feature Photojournalist?

Japanese game retailer Game Star has posted a description of upcoming PS3 title Afrika along with release date info. Until now, info about the game has been scant, but according to Game Star, players take on the role of a photojournalist (and not actually as animals as some originally thought!). "The photojournalist travels by foot, by car and sometimes by hot air balloon," says the retailer's online site. Players are able to complete an "Animal Library" photo data base of wild creatures the players encounter. Afrika, says Game Star, is noted for its realistic animals and environment. The game will apparently retail August 28 for ¥5,980 ($US 57).

