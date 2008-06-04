The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Afrika Out This August, To Feature Photojournalist?

Japanese game retailer Game Star has posted a description of upcoming PS3 title Afrika along with release date info. Until now, info about the game has been scant, but according to Game Star, players take on the role of a photojournalist (and not actually as animals as some originally thought!). "The photojournalist travels by foot, by car and sometimes by hot air balloon," says the retailer's online site. Players are able to complete an "Animal Library" photo data base of wild creatures the players encounter. Afrika, says Game Star, is noted for its realistic animals and environment. The game will apparently retail August 28 for ¥5,980 ($US 57).

Afrika Info [Game Star via PS3 FAN Thanks, Riyu!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles