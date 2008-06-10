Afrika Release Date, Price Announced (Not By David Attenborough)

Afrika, Sony's upcoming entry in the burgeoning savannah-wildlife-photojounalist-sim genre, has been given a final release date and price. It'll be out on August 28, and will cost ¥5980 ($AU 58.98), which is a bit of a worry. I'd presumed this would be a neat little addition to the PSN's lineup. A different way to blow $AU 15.8-$AU 21.07. But that price has it pegged as a, well, proper game. And what they've shown thus far doesn't look like it has the legs/meat of a proper game at all.
