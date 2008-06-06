Afrika Trailer Released, Answers 'What's This Game About'?

A trailer for Sony's Afrika was released today on the Japanese PlayStation Store. It looks, I'm surprised to say, pretty amazing. You are indeed a photojournalist, running around the grasslands trying to take PERFECT, HORROR and hopefully EROTIC shots of animals doing their thing, and from the looks of the trailer, you'll be making use of stuff like RC cars and jeeps in order to get into a good position. Also looks like there's a mini encyclopaedia in there on Africa as well. Those without Japanese PSN accounts can check the trailer out over at The Able Gamer, linked below.

New Afrika Trailer [The Able Gamer]