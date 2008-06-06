Afro Samurai Screen Blast

Bandai Namco just sent over a batch of fresh screenshots for Afro Samurai. The upcoming hip-hop, Samurai, action-adventure game for the 360 looks to feature an interesting blend of hand-drawn and cel-shaded art. It's very pretty stuff. Hit the jump for a clutch of dazzling screens. I hope the play lives up to the fidelity.
