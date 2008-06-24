After 11 Months, My Okami Art Book Arrives

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

In July 2007, fresh from beating the game, I ordered the Japanese-language edition of the Okami art book. Weeks went by. Then months. No art book. I totally forgot about the thing. Then today, June 24, 2008...success! The book finally turns up (albeit the English-language edition). Was it worth the wait? Was it ever. This is a proper art book. Full of concept art, level design sketches, character reference models and even some mangas detailing both the game's boss battles and "god release" cutscenes. Best part? It even gives you soundtrack advice: ie, if you're reading this, play track 7 on disc 3 of the soundtrack.

    WHAT THE HECK is with all the comments below? I see someone doesn't run spam control. :P

