Age Of Conan Biggest MMO Launch Since WoW

Funcom proudly announces that Age of Conan is now passing the one million copies shipped milestone, and with the game still selling out across the western world the number of subscribers should continue to grow at a steady pace. They're calling it the biggest simultaneous Europe/US game launch in history. Of course all of this success leads directly to the inevitable WoW-based marketing blurb.
"Sales data shows that Age of Conan is the biggest MMO launch since World of Warcraft," says Funcom Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Morten Larssen. "The numbers are very promising, and we are very proud to be one of the fastest selling PC games ever in a launch month and the biggest simultaneous Europe/US MMO launch in history."
I honestly never thought Age of Conan would do this well. Before I actually got my hands on the game all I had seen was some rather under impressive videos and a few lovely screenshots, but now here we are. Now let's see if they can get the promised features like PVP levelling turned on and get the bugs ironed out before they lose a good chunk of that million.
Age of Conan reaches one million milestone
- Standard edition sold out in numerous territories, hundreds of thousands additional copies now shipping - - Officially number one on the charts in all major markets -
