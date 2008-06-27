Age Of Conan Director McRibs WoW

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Funcom's Gaute Godager is pretty ballsy for a guy sitting on top of an unfinished MMO. The Age of Conan director cheap shotted his Blizzard rivals in an interview over at Eurogamer, where he compares World of Warcraft to fast food.

"But you know... I'm going to be a bit cheeky now, but if you've been to McDonald's for four or five years, and had your burger and your Coke, sometimes it's great to just have a great steak and a glass of good wine.

"I think that's what we're trying to do. It's more expensive, it's not for everyone and perhaps it's not as easily accessible as WOW is. But it could be more meaty", Godager finished.

At least when I order from McDonald's 9 times out of 10 they put everything I ordered in the bag, Gaute. Hit up the link the see Godager explain why "playing it safe" caused his steak to be served raw without the wine. Gordon Ramsay would have completely lost his shit.

