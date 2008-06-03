The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Age Of Conan Girls Get Accidental Boob Job

As if Age of Conan subscribers didn't have enough to complain about already, now Funcom goes and forces involuntary plastic surgery on them. In a perfect, happy world, no one would have been paying enough attention to their character's animated breasts to notice, but when certain players logged in after the latest patch and broke out the tape measure, they realised their enormous busts had been busted. AOC forum user Gust even went as far as to provide photo evidence, seen above. No need to worry though folks, as Funcom promises things will soon be back to abnormal.

Funcom can confirm that some of the female models in the game have had the size of their breasts changed. This is due to an unintended change in data that was introduced in an earlier patch, data which controls the so-called morph values associated with character models and the size of their respective body parts. We are working on a fix for this and your breasts should be back to normal soon.

Sometimes the world makes me very, very sad.
