Age Of Empires: Mythologies Coming To DS

If I had any doubts at all about the Nintendo DS as a platform for turn-based strategy games, Age Of Empires: The Age of Kings from Backbone Entertainment and Majesco quashed them soundly. Now THQ is looking to bring another facet of the renowned series to Nintendo's handheld with Age Of Empires: Mythologies, which gives the DS treatment to the mythological spin-off. You play as one of three different cultures - the Greeks, Norse, and Egyptians - stepping into the role of legendary heroes leading massive armies.
"Age of Empires: Mythologies will combine one of the most successful Windows PC franchises of all time with the innovative style and controls of Nintendo DS, bringing a totally unique experience to handheld gamers," said Kevin Kraff, vice president of global brand management, THQ. "With three playable civilisations, a fast-paced combat system and extensive multi-player options, Age of Empires: Mythologies will be one of the must-have tactical strategy games this year.
As long as they stay true to the gameplay established in Backbone's first Age of Empires for the DS I've a feeling Mythologies will do just fine.
THQ Brings Legendary Franchise to Nintendo DS with Age of Empires: Mythologies
Epic Strategy Title Features Three Civilisations, Fast-Paced Combat and Engaging Multiplayer
AGOURA HILLS, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—THQ Inc. (NASDAQ: THQI) today announced that Age of Empires: Mythologies is scheduled to debut on the popular Nintendo DS™ system in fall 2008. Inspired by the hit Windows PC series Age of Empires and developed from the ground up for Nintendo DS, Age of Empires: Mythologies will allow players to strategise as legendary heroes, commanding massive armies and shaping the destinies of three unique cultures in both single and multi-player campaigns.
About Age of Empires: Mythologies
Age of Empires: Mythologies is inspired by the hit Windows PC series Age of Empires and built on the Age of Empires: Age of Kings' critically-acclaimed game engine. Featuring three playable civilisations with individual campaigns - the Egyptians, Greeks and the Norse - Age of Empires: Mythologies will allow players to lead mighty heroes and legendary monsters, call down divine powers of the gods, and change the tide of battle with an all-new active combat system. Age of Empires: Mythologies will also offer an immersive multiplayer experience with unique maps, customisable rules, a new skirmish mode and single-cart game sharing, allowing players anywhere to go head-to-head worldwide.
