Age Of Empires: Mythologies Coming To DS

If I had any doubts at all about the Nintendo DS as a platform for turn-based strategy games, Age Of Empires: The Age of Kings from Backbone Entertainment and Majesco quashed them soundly. Now THQ is looking to bring another facet of the renowned series to Nintendo's handheld with Age Of Empires: Mythologies, which gives the DS treatment to the mythological spin-off. You play as one of three different cultures - the Greeks, Norse, and Egyptians - stepping into the role of legendary heroes leading massive armies.

"Age of Empires: Mythologies will combine one of the most successful Windows PC franchises of all time with the innovative style and controls of Nintendo DS, bringing a totally unique experience to handheld gamers," said Kevin Kraff, vice president of global brand management, THQ. "With three playable civilisations, a fast-paced combat system and extensive multi-player options, Age of Empires: Mythologies will be one of the must-have tactical strategy games this year.

As long as they stay true to the gameplay established in Backbone's first Age of Empires for the DS I've a feeling Mythologies will do just fine.