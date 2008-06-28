A-Ha's Quake On Me

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

More Quake mods! While that Simpsons one from the other day was admirable for its craftsmanship, this one is notable for its vision: a recreation of the style, if not the exact setting, of A-Ha's Take On Me video. Sadly, the vid cuts off before we get to see what must be an inevitable boss fight against those creepy blokes in motorcycle helmets, followed by a polygonal reunion with that girl with the awful hair.

