A-Ha's Quake On Me



More Quake mods! While that Simpsons one from the other day was admirable for its craftsmanship, this one is notable for its vision: a recreation of the style, if not the exact setting, of A-Ha's Take On Me video. Sadly, the vid cuts off before we get to see what must be an inevitable boss fight against those creepy blokes in motorcycle helmets, followed by a polygonal reunion with that girl with the awful hair.

[via College Humour]