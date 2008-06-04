Alfred Molina Joins Prince Of Persia Cast

Variety reports that actor Alfred "Doc Ock" Molina has signed on to play the role of Sheik Amar, the prince's mentor, in the upcoming Prince of Persia movie.

Molina joins Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton and Ben Kingsley in the Disney production. Mike Newell will be directing the adaptation and Jerry Bruckheimer is producing.

If it weren't for that appearance by Kingsley in that Uwe Boll movie I'd say that the cast is rock solid.

