Alone in the Dark Delayed for PS3

And no word on when it will actually arrive. In an interview with VideoGamer.com, Nour Polloni of developer Eden Games says the game is "not performing as well on PS3 as we hope it is in terms of frame rate," and they're holding back the title in order to give PS3 players their money's worth.

"We didn't want it to come out and have less of an experience for the PS3 gamer," Polloni said. "We wanted to tweak that up and make sure they get the best experience on PS3 as much as possible."

Alone in the Dark for PS3 will be the same content as the 360 and PC versions but will still be "worth the wait." Those two consoles plus the PS2 and Wii versions will drop on June 24.

And, interestingly, he got real cagey about multiplayer possibilities in this franchise.

I won't try to paraphrase because I don't know what the guy is/not committing to, and it wasn't my interview. But it was a great question from VideoGamer.com's Wesley Yin-Poole, and it sounds like if Eden and Atari have plans for multiplayer, it's contingent on too many things right now.

VideoGamer.com: Looking at the open world style Central Park section, it looks like it would really suit something similar to what GTA 4 is doing with online multiplayer? NP: It has the possibility yes. Today I can't confirm that that's the direction. But it doesn't mean that it's not possible. The idea is that we want to surprise the players, we want to have them blown away by the experience that they live and if that includes possibilities of multiplayer and online elements and that fits, that it entwines into the experience of the game, then why not? VideoGamer.com: So would it be possible to add multiplayer elements to this game via downloadable content or would it have to be a completely different game? NP: No. Today this game is single-player. It's not built for multiplayer. VideoGamer.com: So it would have to be a completely new game? NP: No. I mean we have a game engine that allows us a lot of possibilities, multiplayer being a part of it. Today we built the first season, maybe the next season you never know what's in there. It could be more features, maybe a single-player game or maybe more features with multiplayer options. Today I can't say. I prefer not to say.

So it would neither require a new title, but it can't be accomplished via DLC. I'm not sure what this "first season/next season" talk means, but there you go.

Alone in the Dark (2008) Interview [VideoGamer.com via St. Louis Post-Dispatch]