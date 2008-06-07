Amazon Snags Exclusive Fallout 3 Survival Edition

GameStop and friends are about to get a whole slew of canceled preorders. Bethesda has just announced the Fallout 3 Survival Edition, which takes the regular Collector's Edition and dials things up to eleven. Really there is only one difference, but it's a pretty big one - a life-size replica of the Pip-Boy 3000, the wrist computer worn by players in the game. While not actually wearable (until modders get their hands on it), the Pip-Boy is painstakingly replicated in every detail and retrofitted with a digital clock so as to be useful as well as ornamental.

"This is an exciting day for Amazon customers and Fallout fans," said Greg Hart vice president of video games and software at Amazon. "We're delighted to be the exclusive destination for Fallout 3 Survival Edition; this is a great example of the continually expanding selection we offer to gamers."

I've not ordered a new release video game from Amazon.com in over five years, and here I am pondering the possibility anew. The only thing that could stop me is the price...$AU 134.98 is a ton of cash to spend, and with the regular CE at $AU 83.06, that means the Pip-Boy is costing you another $AU 51.92...but it's a Pip-Boy! This is a decision that shall weigh heavily in my mind indeed.

Fallout 3 Survival Edition Preorder [Amazon.com]