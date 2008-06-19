The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

AMD Graphics Chip More Powerful Than Every Game Console Combined, Says AMD

Chip maker AMD has invested heavily into hyperbole research, proudly proclaiming that its new graphics chip, the RV770, is "more powerful than every generation of video game console ever brought to market combined". The RV770, demoed Monday, is capable of processing one trillion floating operations per second on a single chip, a feat that AMD says "punches a sizeable hole in the sensory barrier".

In short, that means things will look prettier and more realistic, giving game creators nearly limitless depths of brown to explore with space marine armour achieving nearly unimaginable levels of detail.

AMD has a brief tech demo that show off the RV770 at its official site, featuring a DOG from Half-Life 2 clone chasing graphics card mascot Ruby. You'll probably find it as rewarding as the corporate promise of "Cinema 2.0". That's definitely gonna catch on.

Cinema 2.0: The Next Chapter in the Ultimate Visual Experience Story [AMD - thanks, Fred!]

Comments

  • RaYdeX Guest

    Alright, so I'm already disappointed with Nvidia's new chip, which is giving us at best a (generously estimated) 30% increase on last generations chips, somewhere basically on par with the already released X2 cards.

    So I'm eagerly awaiting the next Ati Cards. Surely the AMD/Ati Duo can come up with something worthwhile, putting together those large chip designing powers.

    But that 11 second clip on the AMD website... Well, it makes me believe that Ati are the new market dominator about as much the Duke Nukem trailer made me believe that it's ever going to come out.

    0
  • tsengan Guest

    What's the next step? "More powerful than combining every graphics card ever created" "More powerful than a Kamehameha"

    This kind of hyperbole only sets them up for a fall. And I LIKE ati cards.

    0
  • Codeninja Guest

    Oh yer, it's great, totally awesome, in a half-SD resolution video. I can totally see the trillions of floating point operations per second in that thing.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles