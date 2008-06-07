The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Analyst: LucasArts Layoffs About EA, Studio Politics

LucasArts may be saying publicly that its recent mass layoffs were due to development cycles, but at least one analyst says the decision may be more about film studio politics and a new connection with Electronic Arts.

Analyst Michael Pachter estimated that prior to the layoffs, LucasArts had approximately 200 employees, the balance of whom were tasked essentially with liaising between George Lucas' intellectual properties and the only three development studios ever to build games on those properties: BioWare, Pandemic and UK-based Traveller's Tales.

Their primary role, Pachter said, was to ensure proper treatment of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones IP, manage business relationships with the studios, and handle marketing of the properties.

