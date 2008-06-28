And Now, Onto Penny Arcade Episode II

The Penny Arcade game is, surprisingly, pretty great. What we've played so far could certainly have been easier, but the game's mid-90s-Lucasarts-adventure-game charm certainly carried it through any niggles we had over the combat's difficulty. With the first episode behind us, though, it's time to turn to episode two. It'll be on show at this year's PAX, but as a sneak peek, Penny Arcade have posted up one of the characters/adversaries from the game: the Hat Spider. Official description: "The vicious Hat Spider is a deadly new foe. As ferocious as he is fashionable. Just because you're an eight-legged nightmare doesn't mean you can't accessorise".

Episode 2 [Penny Arcade]