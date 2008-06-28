The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

And Now, Onto Penny Arcade Episode II

The Penny Arcade game is, surprisingly, pretty great. What we've played so far could certainly have been easier, but the game's mid-90s-Lucasarts-adventure-game charm certainly carried it through any niggles we had over the combat's difficulty. With the first episode behind us, though, it's time to turn to episode two. It'll be on show at this year's PAX, but as a sneak peek, Penny Arcade have posted up one of the characters/adversaries from the game: the Hat Spider. Official description: "The vicious Hat Spider is a deadly new foe. As ferocious as he is fashionable. Just because you're an eight-legged nightmare doesn't mean you can't accessorise".

Episode 2 [Penny Arcade]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles