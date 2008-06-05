The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

And Now, Some Resistance 2 Performance Stats

Speaking with Eurogamer, Insomniac's Ted Price has revealed some of the finer, technical details for their upcoming shooter, Resistance 2. First, they're aiming to have it running natively in 720p, so vertical pixel counters, take some time off. Second, it'll run at 30fps. Third, Price says "you shouldn't notice any loading screens in R2", thanks to advances the company have made in terms of streaming the game's assets. You can be a fan of Resistance, you can not be a fan, either way you have to admit: Insomniac run a tight technical ship.

Insomniac's Ted Price on Resistance 2 [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles