And Now, Some Resistance 2 Performance Stats

Speaking with Eurogamer, Insomniac's Ted Price has revealed some of the finer, technical details for their upcoming shooter, Resistance 2. First, they're aiming to have it running natively in 720p, so vertical pixel counters, take some time off. Second, it'll run at 30fps. Third, Price says "you shouldn't notice any loading screens in R2", thanks to advances the company have made in terms of streaming the game's assets. You can be a fan of Resistance, you can not be a fan, either way you have to admit: Insomniac run a tight technical ship.

Insomniac's Ted Price on Resistance 2 [Eurogamer]