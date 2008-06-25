And The NBA Live 09 Cover Athlete Is...

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While the official announcement isn't due until tomorrow, the nice folks at
GameCinemaHD passed along this trailer, revealing the the cover athlete for EA's NBA Live 09 is none other than San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Tony Parker. Hailing from the mean streets of...France...Parker's accolades are many, most of them listed in the video so I don't have to repeat them here.

The video runs best in Firefox or Safari, or if you'd like to see it in all its HD glory, you can hit up Times Square, where the video is set to debut today at the corner of Broadway and 47th above the W Hotel on a 40 foot by 30 foot screen.

