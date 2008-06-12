Animation House Animal Logic Opens Gaming Studio In LA

Unless you've seen Happy Feet, you probably haven't heard of Animal Logic. The company is a digital animation studio based in Fox Studios in Sydney. It's also worked on 300, 28 Weeks Later and the Oz flick The Black Balloon. Excluding the hunk of aborted crap that was 28 Weeks, it's a excellent portfolio.
Now AL wants to do games. Games! Here's what CEO Zareh Nalbandian had to say:
"As production values for games increase exponentially, so do the opportunities at the convergence of high end digital film making and game creation. ALI is uniquely poised to lead this convergence with its commitment to visual innovation, quality, talent and great ideas".
Hey, if Ninja Theory reckons it can do decent, realistic 3D movies on the cheap, then there's nothing stopping Animal Logic from doing the same for games.
My only question: Why open the damn thing up over in LA? Oh, that's right, the government still sucks at supporting developers in Australia.
Press release after the jump.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
ANIMAL LOGIC INTERACTIVE LAUNCHES IN LOS ANGELES
Giancarlo Mori appointed as Senior Vice President to spearhead company's move into convergence of digital entertainment.
11 June, 2008 — Los Angeles — Australian founded animation and visual effects studio, Animal Logic, today announced its expansion into the game and interactive entertainment business with the formation of Animal Logic Interactive (ALI), to be headquartered in Los Angeles.
Giancarlo Mori will oversee the new business division of Animal Logic, which will focus on original game and interactive entertainment design and development for traditional and emerging platforms and media.
With over 20 years experience in software development and 12 years in senior roles in the games industry, Mori is a logical choice to lead Animal Logic's foray into the medium. The game industry veteran most recently served as VP of Production, North America Studios, for Activision where he oversaw numerous key releases including Tony Hawk, Gun, Shrek and other DWA Animation titles.
Whilst ALI is based in LA, Mori anticipates a very organic exchange of creative development between the Australian and US company operations, harnessing the talent, technology and ideas which will flow from both campuses.
"With Animal Logic's commitment to innovation, and the potential for creative and business synergies between its original properties, this is a unique opportunity to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment. Today, games are evolving in directions that allow for very new experiences, appealing to expanding audiences. Being passionate and open to the evolution of popular culture and of the craft of game-making is key to creating new compelling titles and franchises." Giancarlo Mori said.
Animal Logic's CEO, Zareh Nalbandian said "As production values for games increase exponentially, so do the opportunities at the convergence of high end digital film making and game creation. ALI is uniquely poised to lead this convergence with its commitment to visual innovation, quality, talent and great ideas."
ABOUT ANIMAL LOGIC One of the world's most highly respected digital production companies; Animal Logic produces award-winning design, animation and visual effects for the film, television and advertising industries. Recent credits include "Happy Feet" and "300" and the company is currently producing "Guardians of Ga'Hoole" in association with Village Roadshow Pictures to be distributed by Warner Bros. Animal Logic has a studio in Sydney, Australia and offices in Los Angeles. Information about Animal Logic is available at www.animallogic.com.
