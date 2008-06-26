The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Another Akihabara Stabbing Today

Just hours ago, a man stabbed a police officer in Akihabara during a random bag check. This comes in the wake of the tragedy earlier this month when Tomohiro Kato (pictured) drove through Akihabara in a truck and proceeded to stab 18 pedestrians with a knife, killing 7. Today's incident happened at 1:30pm Japan Time, and the individual that attacked the officer is being detained and questioned. The officer sustained a slight injury to the hand as the knife was apparently small.

Tokyo's game/anime/manga haven Akihabara certainly doesn't seem as safe as it once appeared...

秋葉原で男が警察官に切りつける [Yahoo Japan via Canned Dogs]

