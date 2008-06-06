Another Exclusive Okami Cover

This time for the Brits. If you pre-order the game at HMV, you'll get an "exclusive" cover, which is either a savvy piece of awareness on the part of the marketing team or the result of someone at HMV realising the IGN watermark was all up in their copies of the game. Either way, it's quite lovely.
Okami: Hmv Exclusive: Special Packaging [HMV, thanks Doug!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink