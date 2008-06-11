The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

APB Full Public Beta Coming, New Art Here

We haven't heard a word from Real Time Worlds since they blew our collective minds during a talk at this year's Game Developers Conference. Recently hired Community Relations Manager Chris Dye just dropped us a line to let us know that's about to change.

Dye is tasked with the walk in the park job of building interest in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto-esque massively multiplayer online game.

"APB is at an extremely exciting and important stage, and we can now begin the process of introducing to the gaming community the various aspects of what will make up this genre defining MMO", commented Chris.

Mario Rizzo, Business Development Manager added "This appointment signals the start of a new phase for APB where we can interact more fluidly with both gaming sites, and our potential future player base. This is an important milestone for the game now that we are transitioning into Alpha and moving towards the full public beta of APB."

I know that a beta for an MMO is almost a necessity, but that doesn't make me any less excited.

