Are The MGS4 Cutscenes Too Long?

Got your talking hat on? If you're going to talk, you need a good hat don't chu know. And if you're going to talk, talk to us. That's right, here it is, TELL US DAMMIT. How it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interested in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. We think.

Earlier in the week I asked if I should take a break from GTAIV and start MGS4. Being the impatient bastard I am, I went ahead and started Metal Gear Solid 4. It's a nice game! Quite enjoying it.

Question: Granted, MGS4 *is* of course a Metal Gear Solid game, but do you think the cutscenes are too long?