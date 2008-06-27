Arise, Sirs Dan And Sam Houser?

As savvy a piss-take on modern America as the Grand Theft Auto series has become, it's always worth remembering that it's not an American series. It's a British one. Rockstar are a British company (as were DMA), their founders, British. And with the GTA series nestled securely atop the gaming world in terms of both critical acclaim and popularity, Develop are wondering...when can we expect the series to start getting some serious recognition? Sure, they may have their tongue resting gently inside their cheeks when pondering how long til we see "the inevitable coming of Sir Sam Houser, or Dan Houser OBE", but the point itself is still valid! France are down with bestowing major recognition upon noted game developers, you can't help but wonder when places like Britain (and the US) will start doing likewise.

Knights of the Sandbox City [Develop]