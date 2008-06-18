Atari Brings Deer Hunter Online

The series that jump-started the hunting video game craze returns this fall to the PC and Xbox 360 as Atari announces Deer Hunter Tournament, which introduces online multiplayer to the hunting game genre. Not only will player be able to hunt big-game trophy animals across several prestigious hunting locations on their own, they'll now be able to participate in massive multiplayer tournaments.

"Deer Hunter Tournament is poised to reinforce its place as the ultimate hunting video game franchise and we anticipate an even broader audience through our expansion of the brand to Xbox 360 and Xbox LIVE", said Jim Wilson, CEO, Atari, Inc. "We are confident that this new edition with its first-ever online multiplayer tournament gameplay, enhanced artwork and mechanics, exotic game and locales will provide fans with the ultimate in realistic hunting experiences".

Exciting stuff, but it isn't true multiplayer hunting unless I can "accidentally" take out the competition, Most Dangerous Game-style.

NEW YORK, June 17 - Deer Hunter® - the biggest hunting game franchise of all time - takes dead aim at gamers once again as Atari, Inc. launches Deer Hunter Tournament for the Windows-based PC and, for the first time, the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft this fall. The evolution of virtual hunting has finally arrived as Deer Hunter Tournament gives players a chance to experience the most intense virtual hunting experience ever created. Deer Hunter Tournament is designed to create a massive network of Deer Hunter players by offering for the first time ever in hunting games organized, constantly updated online tournaments for both Xbox LIVE® online entertainment network and through the Windows-based PC format. Deer Hunter Tournament will be available for a suggested retail price of $US 39.95 for Xbox 360 and $US 19.95 for PC.

Gamers and hunting fans alike will venture to most of the world's most prestigious hunting locations in pursuit of the most exotic and sought after big-game trophy animals. Virtual hunters can now enter different modes, such as stealth or adrenaline, or employ an array of master hunting strategies, including building stands and blinds, to track and shoot their targets. Deer Hunter Tournament provides numerous levels of gameplay, allowing hunters to embark on scouting missions designed to explore maps and equipment while studying animal habits. Hunters can also take part in hunting tutorials, compete in open hunting sessions and participate in either solo gameplay or the intense multi-player tournaments.

Employing some of the recent advancements in gaming technology, Deer Hunter Tournament features true-to-life animal behaviour through advanced animal AI designed to mimic animal sight, hearing, sense of smell and behavioral patterns. Additional features include an arsenal of new weapons with bullet time slow motion replay and thermal scopes. Realistic effects in the game capture awe inspiring wildlife moments like hawks swooping down to snatch fish from lakes - but hunters must also be wary of bears, moose, mountain lions and other dangerous predators who will stalk and attack.

