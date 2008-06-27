Awesome TWEWY DS Was A Present From Nomura

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

So the other day when I was visiting Xseed, checking out Valhalla Knights 2 and Little King's Story, I espied this sweet The World Ends With You DS. My photo quality is poor, so the little caption beside it says "It's A Wonderful World".

Turns out that Square Enix's Tetsuya Nomura gave the TWEWY DS as a.gift to Xseed's company president, Jun Iwasaki, who was Square's CEO before he left to found Xseed. Nomura also gave Iwasaki one of those Crisis Core PSPs, but apparently, while Iwasaki decided to keep the TWEWY DS, he gave the PSP to one of his colleagues.

The DS is even more awesome-looking in person; it's gloss silver, and the logo is nice and shiny.

