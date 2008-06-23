Bad Company Now Spoofs Gears, Rainbow Six

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Fresh off a sendup of Metal Gear come two more amusing trailers flacking Battlefield: Bad Company. One (above) cracks on Gears of War's haunting "Mad World" campaign. The second (below, after the jump) goes after Rainbow Six.

Despite all that has gone on with this game in the past, I kinda do want to see what this one is all about. It gets really enervating playing tactical shooters that faithful adhere to painstaking rules of engagement, when all you want to do is huck a grenade and wade into the firefight. Whether indulging that release is enough to sustain an entire game, I dunno, but I at least wanna see it.

  • tsengan Guest

    First one, meh. Second one, pretty good.

    I don't have high expectations for the game though, it seems like something that'll get tiresome after a few rounds.

  • Daddy Guest

    You people bashing these videos are probably just pissed off MGS fans. Don't get a Pole up your pipes just becuase he was blown into Snake bits. That or you SERIOUSLY need to get a sense of humor adding that you as well should get those balls out your butt.

