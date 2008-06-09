Bastard Swipes Phone, Bastard Uses Phone

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft

Over the weekend, I was playing soccer with the kid, I set down my cell phone. And when I came back, it was gooooooooooooooone. Maybe I've been in Japan, too long, cause I didn't think anything of setting my phone down. (I mean, people leave their bags on tables at fast food restaurants while they go order!) So this latest loss means that this is the third mobile phone I've gone through in the last three years. Here's where it get unsettling: When I got home, my wife asked why I kept calling her and hanging up. Dialed my phone, hoping to get the asshole who stole my phone on the line, but fucker wouldn't answer. After that, I quickly had the phone's service cut.

Luke had an Aussie holiday, so it was just me all night!

What you missed last night
MGS4 DVD humour spoiler
Robbie Bach on Blu-ray Xbox 360 rumour
Konami on MGS4 early release
More details about the Akihabara killer
SFIV cabinet dated for Japan?

