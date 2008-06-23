Battlefield 2 Patch with New Maps On the Way

netGameRadio's Inside Battlefield show spoke to
John Hargelid of Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment (the developer behind Battlefield 2), and he dropped word that a new Battlefield 2 patch is coming, and it will include a new map pack with the update. An official announcement is set for Monday.
It's a lengthy podcast. The comment It's at timestamp 37:22 if you want to hear it for yourself. netGameRadio is suspender-popping proud at all the attention this has earned, but all that attention has put a whammy on its servers.
The entire podcast can be retrieved from TotalGamingNetwork, too.
The Inside Battlefield Show [netGameRadio via TotalGamingNetwork
