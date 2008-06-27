The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Battle.Net Has Diablo III General Discussion Forum Up... A Bit Early

d3_general_small.jpgOkay folks, just click here for me. Now, tell me - is that a forum template for Diablo III? It sure looks like it!

For the past few days Diablo III has been hinted at, but not revealed. This is pretty much confirmation that the company plans to announce the game very soon.

Hit the jump for a full resolution shot of the above image.

[Thanks sid!]

Update: Watch me getting all excited. Seems it goes all the way up to Diablo V as well, so it's probably just a placeholder.It's pretty big, so just click here to open it in a new window!

Comments

  • Nicholas Guest

    Damn, I was all aboard the excitement train for a little while there.

    0
  • Blah Guest

    I can't see any Diablo V, or IV... only III

    0
  • kuro Guest

    pure awesomeness

    0
  • Steve Guest

    busted blizzard!

    0
  • Megaten Guest

    Yea, well in the actual address bar where it says 'd3' why don't you go ahead and type in 'd6' and see what happens. Turns out they've got General Discussion boards up for Diablo all the way through six...so false alarm guys.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles