Battle.Net Has Diablo III General Discussion Forum Up... A Bit Early

Okay folks, just click here for me. Now, tell me - is that a forum template for Diablo III? It sure looks like it!

For the past few days Diablo III has been hinted at, but not revealed. This is pretty much confirmation that the company plans to announce the game very soon.

Hit the jump for a full resolution shot of the above image.

[Thanks sid!]

Update: Watch me getting all excited. Seems it goes all the way up to Diablo V as well, so it's probably just a placeholder.It's pretty big, so just click here to open it in a new window!