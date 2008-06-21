Battlestations: Pacific Debut Trailer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nothing says World War II game like a trailer that kicks off with a Frankie D quote. If you aren't willing to pony up words of wisdom from Mr. Roosevelt or Winston Churchill, you might as well just make a plain vanilla generic war game and call it a day. That's not the Eidos way, obviously. This debut trailer for BattleStations: Midway follow-up BattleStations: Pacific has all that and a bag of hip Japanese narration to make sure all the bases are covered. It's moody, historic, and unintelligible to the majority of our readership. I call that a win.

