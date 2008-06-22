The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Behind the Scenes with Spider-Man: Web of Shadows


And taking us out this evening is 90-second behind-the-scenes video from Gametrailers showing the combat overhaul Shaba Games has in mind for the latest Spider-Man title. They're keen on unifying the web-swinging with the fighting, and ground, wall and air attack moves. It also promises switching between different costumes (and their abilities) at will. Not sure how that fits into the storyline. In the video you see Spidey taking on Hobgoblin (or Green Goblin, couldn't get a clear look), and the Vulture.

Spider-Man: Web of Shadows Behind the Scenes — Combat Redefined [GameTrailers, thanks Tyson B.]

