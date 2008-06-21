Being Alan Wake Is Kinda Like Hollywood!

What's it like being Alan Wake? No clue! But maybe actor Ilkka Villi knows — he is Alan Wake. The character was modeled after him. He's visited developer Remedy several times since 2005 when shooting started. (Interesting to note that the last session was in 2007!) Villi had no idea that video game productions were so big, adding:

You don't get to follow a production this huge in other entertainment business here in Finland. I saw Alan Wake posters made for an international game convention a few years back. I realised this is the closest to Hollywood I'll ever get.

Not necessarily a bad thing.

Alan Wake Interview [Tietoviikko via V2 Thanks Manu for the translation!]